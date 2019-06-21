Bombers Taking Aim Under New Head Coach

The Dubois County Bombers made a run in the postseason a year ago, and this season they are looking to do the same, but under new leadership. Harrison graduate Travis Lamar received the nod to become the new skipper after two years with the program, and the old Warrior is ready to lead the Huntingburg ball club to victory. Andrew Garcia has more as the Bombers take aim.

Last year, the Dubois County Bombers saw their season cut short in the second round of the Ohio Valley League post-season.

“For me, it’s getting them to understand the grind that it takes to get through a season, and you deal with the ups and downs as they come, so hopefully by the time we get to the end of July, we’re clicking on all cylinders and we’re good to go,” said first year head coach Travis Lamar.

“The potential is always there, you know it’s just getting guys Here early to the field, getting extra work in, and building that team bond and figuring out Where everybody fits in on the team,” said Bombers OF Evan Kahre.

The Bombers return just one player from last year’s squad, but think this team can be even better.

“I’d say we have more potential in pitching more guys that throw strikes and that’s really what we need,” said Kahre. “We have all the potential there so we’ve got to bring it together.”

“It’s always good to have returners and we were fortunate to get at least one guy back and what that does is it allows him to help the other guys understand the Bomber way so to speak and understand the community and how much it’s involved,” said Lamar.

Dubois County started the season 0-7 last year but are bringing the heat out of the gate this season.

“We’re not to concerned we just worry about trying to get better,” said Bombers OF Tyler Van Pelt. “Other than that, it’s outside of our control so as long as we play the best we can, that’s all we can do right now.”

“It’s great to see,” said Kahre. “We couldn’t figure it out in the first 7 games of last year so it’s good to see that we’ve already got a good team bond going and figuring things out early in the season.”

