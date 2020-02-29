IndianaNewburgh

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Newburgh Homeowners

Erran Huber 1 min ago
Less than a minute

Nearly 250 Chandler Water customers are asked to boil their water before use following finished repairs to a water main break.

Those affected are customers along Fuquay Road between Hwy. 261 and Jenner Road in Newburgh, and roads and subdivisions off Fuquay road including:

  • McDaniel Drive
  • Walden Road
  • Castle Hills Subdivision
  • Pleasant Ridge Subdivision

Chandler Water recommends that all cooking and drinking water in the affected area be brought to a complete boil for 5 minutes before use.

The boil water advisory is expected extend through the week. Stay with WEVV or visit here to keep updated with the advisory.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close