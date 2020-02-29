Boil Water Advisory Issued for Newburgh Homeowners

Nearly 250 Chandler Water customers are asked to boil their water before use following finished repairs to a water main break.
Those affected are customers along Fuquay Road between Hwy. 261 and Jenner Road in Newburgh, and roads and subdivisions off Fuquay road including:
- McDaniel Drive
- Walden Road
- Castle Hills Subdivision
- Pleasant Ridge Subdivision
Chandler Water recommends that all cooking and drinking water in the affected area be brought to a complete boil for 5 minutes before use.
The boil water advisory is expected extend through the week. Stay with WEVV or visit here to keep updated with the advisory.