Boil Advisory Ordered for Some Tennyson Water Customers

A boil advisory has been ordered for water customers on Highway 68 in Tennyson, IN. The advisory also includes N. Scales Road, Bethel Camp Rd., Mills Rd., Coles Creek, Folsomville Rd., Selvin Rd., and Yellowbanks Trail between State Rd. 68 and I-64.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Residents are advised to conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.

If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, please contact your water department at 812-567-8816.

