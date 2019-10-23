Boil Advisory Lifted for Portion of Vanderburgh County

Evansville Water & Sewer Utility has lifted the full boil advisory that was issued on October 20th.

This includes areas west of St. Joseph Ave, East of the Posey County line, North of the Ohio River, and South of Mill Road.

The advisory was issued following a water main break under Upper Mt. Vernon Road on Sunday. The break was fixed but, residence and businesses in the affected areas were put under the boil advisory.

In a statement, EWSU said:

“The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility appreciates the cooperation and understanding of our customers throughout this incident. While we recognize the inconvenience generated by a precautionary boil advisory, the safeguarding of the health of our customers will remain our number one priority.”

