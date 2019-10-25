Kentucky
Boil Advisory Lifted for Madisonville Water Customers
A boil advisory that impacted Hopkins County has been lifted for Madisonville City Water Customers.
The advisory was issued after a water main broke Thursday morning near Clark Restaurant Supply on Commerce Drive.
Due to the water main break, several schools were forced to close down.
The advisory will remain in effect for people in other parts of Hopkins County.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.
