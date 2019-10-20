Boil Advisory Issued After Water Main Break

Residents on Evansville’s West Side are under a precautionary boil advisory after a water main break early Sunday morning.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says there was a water main break in a 16″ pipe on Mount Vernon Road.

Officials say everything in the area North of the Ohio River, South of Mill Road, West of St. Joe Avenue, and East of the Posey County line are under the advisory.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to boil cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes.

Stay with us as we continue to update you on this story.

