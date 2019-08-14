Boil Advisory Issued for Parts of Hawesville

The Hawesville Water Department issued a boil advisory Wednesday afternoon for some parts of Hawesville.

The areas affected by the boil advisory include: HWY 2189, 60, 1389, 2715, 1847, Park Road, Winward Heights Sub, Big Rivers Road, and Town Hill.

Water customers are advised to boil all drinking water before using.

The boil advisory is due to a water main break in the west and south areas of the city.

Anyone with questions and concerns can contact the Hawesville Water Department at (270) 927-8707.

