Henderson CountyKentucky

Boil Advisory Issued in Henderson, Kentucky

Adam Kight 10 mins ago
Less than a minute

Henderson Water Utility crews are currently working on a major water main break.

A boil water advisory is now in effect until further notice.

The impacted Henderson area is: 

  • North Green Street from 6th St. to 10th St.
  • 7th Street from N. Elm St. to N. Green St.
  • 8th Street from N. Elm St. to N. Adams St.
  • Ray Street from N. Green St. to N. Adams St.
  • 9th Street from N. Elm St. to N. Green St.

All businesses and homes in the affected area should boil water for cooking/consumption for at least 5 minutes.

Any questions can be directed to Henderson Water Utility by phone at (270) 286-2824

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close