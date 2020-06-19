Henderson CountyKentucky
Boil Advisory Issued in Henderson, Kentucky
Henderson Water Utility crews are currently working on a major water main break.
A boil water advisory is now in effect until further notice.
The impacted Henderson area is:
- North Green Street from 6th St. to 10th St.
- 7th Street from N. Elm St. to N. Green St.
- 8th Street from N. Elm St. to N. Adams St.
- Ray Street from N. Green St. to N. Adams St.
- 9th Street from N. Elm St. to N. Green St.
All businesses and homes in the affected area should boil water for cooking/consumption for at least 5 minutes.
Any questions can be directed to Henderson Water Utility by phone at (270) 286-2824