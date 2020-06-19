Boil Advisory Issued in Henderson, Kentucky

Less than a minute

Henderson Water Utility crews are currently working on a major water main break.

A boil water advisory is now in effect until further notice.

The impacted Henderson area is:

North Green Street from 6th St. to 10th St.

7th Street from N. Elm St. to N. Green St.

8th Street from N. Elm St. to N. Adams St.

Ray Street from N. Green St. to N. Adams St.

9th Street from N. Elm St. to N. Green St.

All businesses and homes in the affected area should boil water for cooking/consumption for at least 5 minutes.

Any questions can be directed to Henderson Water Utility by phone at (270) 286-2824

