Bodycam Footage Released in June 2 Officer-Involved Shooting

The Evansville Police on Tuesday released bodycam footage of the June 2 officer-involved shooting of 35-year-old Donald Woosley, Jr.

The shooting took place at the 2900 block of Ree Street. Officers were told that Woosley Jr was walking around threatening people with a knife. They were also told that Woosley had a gas can and was threatening to set his mother’s house on fire.

In the bodycam video, Evansville Police officers asked Woosley to drop his knife multiple times. He also had a gas can in his other hand. Officers kept backing up and asking him to drop his knife. After multiple times, officers fired multiple shots, hitting Woolsey in the arm and the abdominal area.

Also, in the body cam video, the officer is shown applying a tourniquet to Woosley. The suspect was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

Evansville Police says lethal force was used in the matter due to a lethal weapon, such as the knife in Woosley’s hand after multiple commands to drop the knife, and space is provided for him to obey the commands.