Body of Missing University of Notre Dame Student Found

The University of Notre Dame confirmed Friday that the body of missing student Annrose Jerry was found in Saint Mary’s Lake on campus.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, said. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

Jerry had been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Notre Dame police scoured the campus and pursued multiple leads in an effort to find her.

Public Safety personnel discovered her body around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 24.

St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J. McGann made a positive identification at the scene and said an external examination of the body revealed no visible signs of trauma.

The university is offering counseling and ministry services for students and members of the Notre Dame community. A Mass in memory of Annrose will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart early next week.

She was a 21-year-old senior at the University of Notre Dame and a member of the folk choir.

Related:

Comments

comments