Body of Missing Indiana Man Found

A previously missing 82-year-old man from Portage, Indiana was found dead on Monday near the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana.

Joseph W. Thomas’ body was discovered by an Indiana Toll Road employee in a small body of water near the toll road’s mile marker 23, according to reports.

“The body was found in an area that was not clearly visible to passing motorists,” police said.

Thomas was reported missing to Portage police on Saturday after he was last seen at a hotel where he was asking for directions. His vehicle was later found abandoned near the toll road.

Thomas’ body did not have any obvious signs of trauma, and police do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy for Thomas was set for Wednesday morning to determine a cause of death.

