Body Found at Trailhead Park in Delphi, Indiana

A death investigation is underway after a body was found at Trailhead Park in Delphi, Indiana.

Police say they were called to the park early Sunday morning, after receiving a 911 call from an individual who found a corpse on the ground outside of a car.

The deceased was identified by police as 69-year-old Gary Moore.

At this time, a cause of death is not known, but police say they don’t suspect foul play as of now.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we update this developing story.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2345.

