Body Found Near Ellis Park

According to the Henderson County Deputy Coroner, a body was found Sunday afternoon.

The body was found along a wood line near Ellis Park. Some community members say this is alarming.

“Wow! Another body? The crime rate is just something else. I don’t understand why these people are getting killed,” says concerned community member, Bertha Brown.

At this time, we don’t know if foul play is a factor, but law enforcement is investigating this incident as a homicide. Some people say having another body found in their community is putting them on edge.

“I mean, you’re not safe anywhere anymore. That’s all I can tell you. The bottom line, you’re not safe,” says Brown.

In November of 2017, 23-year-old Donald Freels was found near Ellis Park with a fatal gunshot wound. Bertha Brown says as a mother, she can’t fathom losing her son like that.

“I would feel devastated. You know seriously. I only have one son so I would really feel devastated if anything happened to him,” says Brown.

