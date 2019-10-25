Body Found in Daviess County; Death Investigation Underway

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Daviess County. Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 7400 block of Saur Road for a report of a person down behind the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man down and unresponsive in a grassy field.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a cause of death has yet to be determined.

His name has not been released pending notification of family.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates as they become available.

