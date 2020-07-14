Bob’s Gym West Closed Due to COVID-19 Case

Bob’s Gym West was notified that a member who checked into the gym July 13th tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result and caution, they will be closing their Westside location until July 15 at 5 AM.

They have reviewed video surveillance and saw where the member was located in the gym and that they were practicing social distancing

An emailing is being sent out to the members that were checked in around that time to let them know.

Bob’s Gym stated, as part of our COVID protocols, we have increased sanitization and cleaning protocols where every high touchpoint is cleaned every two hours. In addition to that sanitization process, we are bringing in a professional service this afternoon that specializes in fogging for the COVID-19 virus.

Bob’s Gym West members may visit any other gym while the westside location is closed.

