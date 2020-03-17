Bob’s Gym Temporarily Changes Hours of Operation

In an attempt to better deep-clean and sanitize their facilities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials with Bob’s Gym fitness center have announced a change in the operating hours of Bob’s Gym West, North, and Newburgh locations.

Officials with Bob’s Gym made the announcement in a statement issued Monday, letting patrons know of the company’s precautionary measures against COVID-19.

“As you know the coronavirus is having an increased impact on Indiana. We take the health and safety of our members very seriously, and it is important that you be aware of the steps we are taking here at Bob’s Gym to protect your health and safety,” the statement said.

One of those steps taken by the gym is the change in business hours.

Effective Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 P.m., All Bob’s Gym Locations Will Close and Reopen at 4:00 A.m. – Though Bob’s Gym East Will Maintain Its Regular Hours, the Company Says.

During the daily closures, Bob’s Gym staff will be working to deep clean and sanitize the facility.

All saunas and steam rooms will be closed.

Bob’s Gym says they have increased their supply of hospital-grade disinfectant throughout their facilities and strongly encourage visitors to thoroughly wipe down equipment before and after use.

