Bob Evans Recalls Beef Pasta Products Without Benefit of Inspection

BEF Foods, Inc. is recalling 527 pounds of beef pasta products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside of inspection hours.

The ready-to-eat beef stroganoff pasta items were produced on May 3rd, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

18-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta” with a USE BY date of 07/02/19 and a time-stamp ranging between the hours of 15:00 and 18:37 represented on the tray seal.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M-46062” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact BEF Foods, Consumer Relations at (800) 939-2338.

Comments

comments