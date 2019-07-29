Boat Accident Kills Young Girl in Indiana

A boat accident in Indiana has claimed the life of a child.

According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, an 8-year-old girl was killed in the accident that took place on Lake Monroe, outside of Bloomington.

The girl was boating with her father and friends on the lake when the accident occurred. She was stuck by the propeller of the boat. She was taken to IU Health Bloomington where she was pronounced deceased.

DNR, along with other agencies, continue to investigate the death.

