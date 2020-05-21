Board of Zoning Appeals Approves Plans to Convert Hotel Into Assisted Living Facility

Plans of converting the Omninet Hotel into an assisted living facility have been approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals Thursday morning.

The plans include renovating the outside of the building and making former hotel rooms more handicap accessible. The former hotel will remain at the same height.

The former Holiday Inn Airport closed in late January prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic without warning. Management staff and hotel guests were reportedly forced to stay at different hotels following the closure.

The board has yet to release an official timeline on the opening of the new facility.

Omninent Hotel is located in Evansville in the 7100 block of U.S. 41.

