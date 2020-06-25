Board of Education Approves Start Date for 2020-21 School Year

Henderson County Board of Education on Thursday held a special meeting to approve the new academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

During the meeting, board members approved August 26 as the first day of school for students.

Additionally, the board also approved the first reading of the Henderson County Schools Virtual Learning Academy as an option for the 2020-2021 school year.

Virtual Learning Academy is a new voluntary, non-traditional online program created as an alternative for students who may bene from a more independent learning experience.

The program is a complete school year commitment and is 100% online with Chromebooks being supplied by the district.

Families that are interested in this option are encouraged to complete an online application that can be found on the district website or call Student Services at 270-854-0141.

