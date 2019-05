A decision has been made regarding the growing deer population at the Wesselman Woods Nature Center in Evansville.

On Wednesday, a proposal for controlled deer hunting in Wesselman Woods was approved by the Evansville Park Board.

The two-year, $50,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will fund the program, which will take place during deer hunting season.

Previous story:

Wesselman Woods Considering Culling to Decrease Deer Population

