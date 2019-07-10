BMV No Longer Requires Written Exams for New Residents

The Indiana Bureau Motor Vehicles is reminding new Hoosiers about a law that took effect on July 1st.

Individuals with a valid driver’s license moving to Indiana from another state will only be required to pass a vision screen instead of a written driving test.

All new residents are required to provide documents proving their identity, Social Security number, lawful status in the U.S., and Indiana residency.

Detailed information pertaining to Real ID and the documents required to upgrade can be found here.

