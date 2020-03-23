All BMV Branches to Halt in-Person Activity in Accordance With Gov. Holcomb’s Order

In accordance with Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, all Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will be closed March 24 to in-person public activity until April 7.

On March 19, 2020, Governor Holcomb issued Executive Order 20-05 which in part waived Administrative Penalty Fees (late fees). Monday, he further ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and stated he will advise law enforcement to refrain from issuing citations for a driver’s license or registration that expires during this emergency. Effectively, this extends expiration dates of registrations, driver’s licenses, and identification cards without changing the expiration date printed on documents in an individual’s possession and waives late fees during a future renewal.

Several out-of-branch options are still available and Hoosiers are encouraged to complete transactions using the below services whenever possible. These services include:

Online transactions through IN.gov/BMV

Contact Center

Mail-in renewal

