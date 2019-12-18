BMV Announces Holiday Hours

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Thursday, December 26.

In addition, branches will be closed Wednesday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Thursday, January 2, 2020.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, click here.

