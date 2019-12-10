Blue Angels Will Return to Owensboro in 2021

The world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels are returning to Owensboro in August 2021.

With more than 11 million spectators a year, the Blue Angels, who are based out of Pensacola, Florida, are considered one of the top flight demonstration teams in the world.

The 2021 Owensboro Air Show weekend will again feature a wide range of aircraft on display and aerial demonstrations at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Friday evening, August 13.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 14 and 15, 2021, the focus returns to the Owensboro riverfront for an air show that will feature some of the best civilian and military demonstrations from throughout North America.

For more information, visit Owensboro Air Show.

Comments

comments