Bloomington Man Dead After Being Hit by Train

The Bloomington Police Department has confirmed that one person is dead after being struck by a train.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday southwest of the intersection of West 3rd street and Muller Parkway.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 24-year-old Kevin D. Magee of Bloomington. His preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma.

Investigators said it’s unclear why Magee was on the tracks. Toxicology tests are pending; it will take two or three weeks before the results come back.

