Bloomington Man Arrested in Connection With Infant’s Death

Authorities have arrested a Bloomington man after injuries to a two-month-old infant resulted in its death.

Bloomington police say 19-year-old Dakota King was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the infant’s death.

The infant’s death happened Tuesday evening at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital Emergency Department.

Emergency department staff explained to officers that there were several inconsistencies in statements made by members of the infant’s family. There were also injuries visible on the infant’s face, according to police.

Authorities served a search warrant for a home on West Kirkwood Avenue and found a reddish-brown stain in the bassinet that appeared to be blood.

According to police, King admitted to officers that he “had gotten angry earlier in the day when the child spit up milk on his clothing.”

King told officers that he pushed the infant’s head into the pillow of a bassinet until the child stopped crying. He left the child there until the mother returned home from work later in the day and found the child wasn’t breathing.

King was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He faces a murder charge in the infant’s death.

Autopsy results are still pending in this case.

