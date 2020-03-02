Blind Immigrant Denied Citizenship After Being Unable to Read Test

An immigrant in Illinois was denied citizenship because he was unable to read the citizenship test due to being blind.

Mexican immigrant Lucio Delgado is a blind 23-year-old who learned English by listening to the radio.

Delgado failed the citizenship test because he was unable to read a sentence in the English language, and a braille version of the test was not made available.

Despite his cane and legally blind status – in order to waive the reading portion of the test, Delgado needed a doctors note.

“In order for me to waive that part of the test I would have to prove that I was blind. They still didn’t believe I was blind, everything had to be, you know, spoken by a piece of paper,” Delgado said.

Delgado doesn’t have health insurance and couldn’t afford the doctor’s visit.

After leaving Mexico six years ago, the 23-year-old had dreams of a better life as a United States citizen.

“Over here I was going to get the education I couldn’t get In Mexico,” Delgado said. “I was going to be someone. I was going to make my family here and there proud,” Delgado went on to say in his interview with CBS Chicago.

He is not giving up – and is looking for an attorney to help him appeal the process.

A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration Services said that they do provide reasonable accommodations when it’s appropriate, but when asked why those accommodations weren’t provided in Delgado’s case, CBS Chicago was told they don’t comment on individual cases.

