Blackjewel Miners Still Without Pay

Miners in Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia continue to go without pay.

Blackjewel coal company filed bankruptcy on July 1st, which left many families down and income and without a last paycheck.

The miners say their last paycheck on June 28th bounced.

For over a week, many of those Kentucky miners have been camping out on train tracks to block shipments of the coal until they are paid.

Now, nearly six weeks later, the U.S. Department of Labor has asked a judge to block a train shipment of coal from Harlan County, Kentucky, until the workers who mined that coal are paid.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, that motion was filed on Monday.

The multi-state bankruptcy has drawn the attention of public officials.

Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath, who is challenging Senator Mitch McConnell for his seat in 2020, stopped by the campsite.

“This is something that’s important. It’s something that makes you angry when you see so many hardworking Kentuckians, who are not getting paid. They don’t deserve this and to be able to stand up and show support, that’s what this is about,” said McGrath.

On Wednesday, a federal judge approved the sale of three Blackjewel mines to Contura Energy.

The new company plans to provide around $11.8 million in pay and benefits to the miners.

However, that deal still needs final approval from the federal government.

In the meantime, former coal tycoon Richard Gilliam is reportedly donating more than $1 million to the miners affected by the bankruptcy.

