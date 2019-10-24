Blackjewel LLC Agrees to Compensate Kentucky Coal Miners

Coal miners who blocked train tracks in Kentucky demanding to get paid for the coal they mined will be compensated following a federal deal with Blackjewel LLC, Governor Matt Bevin announced Thursday.

The company agreed in court documents filed Monday to pay back due wages to 658 of Kentucky’s Blackjewel miners from the Black Mountain and Lone Mountain mines.

After the agreement was reached, Gov. Bevin released the following statement:

Our Labor Cabinet has worked diligently with the Trump Administration since July to ensure that the miners affected by the Blackjewel closing are rightfully compensated. I am grateful that our perseverance has provided welcome and deserving news for the miners and their families. May we always appreciate the hard work of our coal miners, and may we always fight as hard on their behalf as they do to keep the lights on in our communities.

In July, the Labor Cabinet Division of Wages and Hours opened an investigation into Blackjewel’s reported failure to pay employees for time worked.

During the following months, the Cabinet was onsite in Harlan, Perry and Letcher counties to assist the miners and work directly with those affected to file lost wage claims.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 1st. It agreed to pay its workers following the sale of two mines in Wyoming last week.

