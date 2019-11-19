Black Students More Likely to Be Punished in School, Study Finds

Startling research shows Black students are much more likely to be punished in school than White students.

According to a 2017 study by the National Women’s Law Center, Black girls are five times more likely to be suspended than White girls and six times more likely to be expelled.

This is no different in the Tri-State. Indiana ranks 4th highest in the country when it comes to the rate of out-of-school suspensions for Black teens in middle and high school.

School officials acknowledge there is a problem and are working to prevent resource officers from showing bias against students.

Dir. Of the national association of school resource officers, Mo Canady says, “We are training our officers to go into the school environment and to realize implicit bias exists, even their own and how to combat that.”

Within Indianapolis Public Schools, the largest school district in central Indiana, nearly half of the student body is Black.

Yet, Black IPS students make up 64 percent of in-school suspensions, 71 percent of out of school suspensions and 73 percent of expulsions within that district alone.

