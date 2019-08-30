Black Stone Cherry Returning to Owensboro Convention Center for 97XFest

If you haven’t been to a 97XFest…make plans to do so!

97XFest presents Black Stone Cherry and The LACS with Special Guest, The Josephines on Saturday, November23 at 7:30PM.

VIP Tickets: $50

General Admission Tickets: $30

General Admission Tickets (Day of Show): $40

A limited number of VIP tickets include early entry to the show at 6:00PM, VIP cash bar, and a commemorative cup. All tickets are standing room only.

Fans are encouraged to come early for the 97XFest Live Battle of the Bands Pre-Party inside the Owensboro Convention Center Lobby from 6:00PM to 7:00PM, featuring two winners from local battles prior to the concert. Venue doors will open at 5:30PM. For information on how to enter the Battle of the Bands, visit 97xfest.com.

Edmonton, Kentucky based rockers Black Stone Cherry have released five critically acclaimed albums and one well-received blues EP. They have also rocked 12,000-cap arena shows, topped the UK charts, and shared the stage with a diverse roster of superstars,including Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Motörhead, and ZZ Top. With their sixth album, Family Tree, Black Stone Cherry salutes its classic rock heritage and honors its legacy with a beast of a Southern rock n’ roll album.

Nearly 20 years ago, The LACS, proud sons of Baxley, Georgia, unleashed their first beats and ripped through their first rhymes. On American Rebelution, their aptly titled sixth album, The LACS take all that they’ve witnessed, roll it up in a unique sound they call “dirt rock” and lay down the truth as they see it.

Special Guests, The Josephines are a rag tag group of rock n roll drenched country hoodlums from Bowling Green, KY that are the embodiment of the country rebel spirit.

Tickets for 97XFest presents Black Stone Cherry and The LACS with Special Guests, The Josephines will go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10am. All tickets will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees may apply to all ticket sales.

