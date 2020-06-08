Black-Owned Businesses See Surge in Support

As protests for racial Justice continue across the country, a new push is springing up to support black-owned businesses.

With the use of hashtags and directories circulating online, there is a surge of interest and support for the small businesses.

“It’s all about having the will to support others because if you can support one black-owned business, then you can support another, and another, and it can continue and we can all be one,” says Javien Langley, Jae’s Lawn Care LLC owner.

21-year-old Javien Langley of Evansville has been operating his company since 2017.

“J-A-E, so it stands for James Allie Ester who is my grandfather,” says Langley. “Basically the man in my life that really pushed forward and he said if ‘you’re going to do something, don’t go half doing it, go hard and make it happen for yourself.”

The young business owner says he’s been getting more local support in the last few weeks.

As protests continue across the country, many people are choosing to reach for their wallet to promote change.

“It’s just been beautiful,” says Valerie Pearson, TruTherapy Cosmetics owner. “It’s been a beautiful experience to be able to see other people sharing the word about the business and what we stand for and what we’re trying to do.”

Pearson says she’s always had a passion for makeup.

Like Langley, she has seen more support for her line.

“It’s sad that this type of situation had to happen, but I’m so happy people are giving black-owned businesses, minority businesses, a chance,” says Pearson.

That support stretching across the board.

“I always tell people I didn’t know a lawyer growing up,” says Tanisha Carothers, attorney and planner pusher. “I didn’t have an aunt or uncle or community members that were attorneys, so it was important that not only I become an attorney, but I’m an attorney in the community.”

The sense of appreciation.

“It’s actually been very powerful to see that we have black businesses that now are getting across over demographics in terms of their clientele,” says Carothers.

Carothers also designed an app to help the River City easily find and support black-owned businesses.

“The best part of this is acknowledging that we’re here, we bring the same skill sets, talents, resources, all of that and it just feels good to be able to say that,” says Carothers.

