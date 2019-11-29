Black Friday Scams Are on the Rise

Black Friday is here and there are quite a few scams circulating this holiday season.

Customers from places like Walmart, Apple and Amazon say scammers are preying on consumers through the use of fake websites.

Experts say the fake websites are becoming far too common, targeting online shoppers with low prices and hard to beat deals.

Unsuspecting shoppers find themselves on the websites thinking they are legitimate, but unbeknownst to them they are going to be charged twice by the scam website essentially paying double the price of what seemed to be a bargain buy.

There are a few things to watch out for. Always check customer reviews and don’t list any personal information in customer service emails.

Cybersecurity experts also suggest paying with Venmo, PayPal, or Apple Pay instead of your debit or credit cards when shopping online.

