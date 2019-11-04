Black Friday Sales Start Early This Year

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday, long lines or frantic shoppers to score some great deals this year.

As more people turn to shopping online, foot traffic in many retail stores is slowing down. That’s why many retailers are launching holiday deals a little early, hoping to keep up with the trend.

Amazon launched its “Happy Holideals” where you can find more than 1,000 items on sale.

Amazon Happy Holideals

Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Costco will likely battle it out over deals on electronics. Those stores are expected to offer big discounts on Samsung phones, ahead of Black Friday.

Walmart Black Friday Deals

