BJ’s Restaurant Set to Open August 26

Today was the “Dress Rehearsal” for the new staff — and select customers — at BJ’s Brewhouse (1000 N. Green River Rd., Evansville), and that means that I have your Exclusive Sneak Peek at Evansville’s newest restaurant.

Walking in to BJ’s, you’re instantly greeted by an elite staff trained by industry professionals.

The decor is mainly industrial, with an open floor plan that helps to make the large dining area feel laid back instead of oppressive.

Don’t let the several enormous TVs fool you…while you CAN watch sports, this isn’t a “Sports Bar” per se.

It’s a dining experience.

The menu is extensive and includes flatbreads, sandwiches, pizzas, steaks, pork chops, ribs, pastas, dessert and more!

As a Brewhouse, they have an insane beer collection on hand.

We chose the Peruvian Quinoa Bowl with Blackened Salmon (quinoa, brown rice, sautéed red onions, mushrooms, sautéed spinach and herbed tomatoes), which was delightfully satisfying, while being a healthy option.

You can choose a different protein, but if blackened salmon is an option…you get it.

We also chose the Classic Prime Rib Dip.

The meat was cooked Medium Rare (perfect) and the au jus was sharp while the horseradish was creamy and subtle.



You can download their mobile app to access mobile pay, a preferred waitlist, to order ahead and receive exclusive offers.

Their Premier Rewards Plus Program allows you to get up to 50% more value per point— earn 1 point for each $1 spent on food.

BJ’s Brewhouse opens Monday, August 26!

Hours of Operation:

Sun-Thurs – 11am to midnight

Fri-Sat – 11am to 1am

