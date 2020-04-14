Bitterly Cold Night Ahead

It’s as if Covid-19 had affected the temperature in the same way it did the stock market; everything’s been a bit volatile as of late. After seeing record high temperatures last Wednesday (we reached 86°), we again struggled to climb our way out of the upper 40s earlier today. The abnormally cool weather is expected to continue overnight; the combination of northerly winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet to the freezing mark in the River City for the first time since the morning of March 8th!

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the whole Tri-State between the hours of 12AM and 8AM. Fortunately, following the bitterly cold start, afternoon highs are expected to reach back up toward the upper 50s and even low 60s under gradually increasing cloud cover. The added clouds are due to a weak passing cold front late in the day, that may even supply the region with a few isolated rain showers.

We’ll see a much better chance of rain returning Friday as our next organized core of low pressure will swing through and deposit as much as 0.50” of rainfall that day. The weekend ahead on the other hand, appears as though it will be quite pleasant; we’re expected to see temperatures between 61° and 63° for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with the former of the two looking mostly clear at this time.

Stay warm.

