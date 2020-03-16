Bishop Medley Discontinues All Public Masses

Bishop William F. Medley has decided to discontinue all public gatherings, including Mass, effective immediately across the entire diocese. This move is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It seems a great sacrifice and necessary for the common good to discontinue all public gatherings,” Bishop Medley said. “Even without coming to the table of the Lord, we are not beyond God’s reach.”

The Diocese of Owensboro covers 32 counties in western Kentucky and has 78 parishes and 17 schools.

All current and previous information regarding the diocesan response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available here.

Comments

comments