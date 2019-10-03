Binge Watch Worthy: Spooky Selections

If you’ve had a streaming service for more than a minute, you know that the first week of October means a truckload of content has dropped…and while not all of it is Halloween related, there’s enough spookiness on Hulu and Netflix to keep you terrified all month.

Fans of the ’90’s are getting a dose of big hair and acid washed jeans with the Keenan and Kel movie based on their hit Nickelodeon show, “Good Burger”…





The burger joint where the teens work faces stiff competition from mega chain Mondo Burger who have their own fast food across the street.

And if you are anxiously awaiting “Bad Boys for Life” being released next year?

“Bad Boys” and “Bad Boys 2” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as 2 detectives who will stop at nothing to get their man are both available on the streaming service.

For those of you needing that spooky fix, House of the Witch, Sinister Circle, and The Island are all available now.

But the big news for Netflix fans is that “Peaky Blinders” season 5 will be available tomorrow!

The premiere will reunite the Shelby family with news of the Wall Street crash, which will of course impact the family business moving forward.

Also, Tommy’s political career will start to bloom — although skeletons in his closet may soon put his position at risk.

Expect to meet a new enemy to the Shelby’s, and remember that Tommy will start this season in his new role as MP.

Are you ready for Huluween?

Every October, Hulu tops its streaming competitors with its spooky line-up, and this year is no exception!

This month, the Disney-owned streamer is celebrating Halloween with dozens of classics, including Hellraiser, Cloverfield, the Saw movies, and more…including the entire vampire half-breed saga of “Blade”.

If you like vampire movies with lots of teeth, blood and gore — along with action packed fight scenes — Blade’s sword does some sick damage to his full blooded and thirsty counterparts in all three films.

Keep in mind, these are not kid-friendly flicks.

That’s just some of the spooky, streaming fun that you can enjoy this Halloween season.

Grab some popcorn…make sure the doors and windows are locked…and happy binge-watching!

