Billboards Added in Hopes of Finding Missing Man

One Tri-State family is pleading with the public to find answers about their missing loved one.

Along State Road 161 in Reo, Indiana a new billboard is added for all who pass by to see, but it’s not an advertisement.

“It makes me angry. It makes me sad. It’s heartbreaking to know that he’s out there somewhere and you won’t allow us to know where’s he at,” says Cassi Meyer, Westfall’s cousin.

Donald Westfall Jr. went missing last June and almost a year later his whereabouts are still unknown. Those who knew him are now left with only memories.

“Donnie was definitely one of a kind,” says Meyer. “From young childhood he could crack a joke in the middle of anywhere and have anyone laughing.”

Westfall was reportedly last seen in Boonville. Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputies found his van on the side of the road in Chrisney only one day after he went missing.

After hanging countless fliers and refusing to give up on their search, his family decided to take the next step.

“I’m praying that it brings in tips,” says Meyer. “I don’t care if it’s one tip a day or a hundred tips a day. I just pray that it brings in information to lead us to Donnie or the recovery of Donnie.”

His family raising money for the billboard through yard sales and silent auctions.

“For the rest of my life I will continue to post statuses on his missing person page,” sys Meyer. “We’ll continue to hang fliers. We’ll continue to hold events if that’s what it takes to keep a billboard up.”

For Meyer, her hope is to figure out what happened to her cousin.

“I just want these individuals to know that whoever committed this crime, whoever has done something to him, we will eventually find out the truth,” says Meyer. “We will eventually have justice and we will bring Donnie Home.”

Another billboard will be up in Warrick County Tuesday.

The Indiana State Police say that this is still an open investigation and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact them immmedialty.

Comments

comments