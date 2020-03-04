Bill Requiring Schools to Teach Cursive Passes Indiana Senate

A bill requiring schools to teach cursive writing passes the senate. House Bill 1066 would require all elementary schools to include the teaching of cursive writing in their curricula.

The goal of the bill is to allow transfer students to enroll in any school if their parent is an employee. State Sen. Jean Leising amended it to include the cursive requirement.

Leising argued the importance of cursive writing in adulthood saying students don’t have the ability to validate their driver’s license or sign agreements.

The bill now moves on to the House for deliberation.

