Bill Filed to Name Bourbon the State Spirit of Kentucky

A popular alcohol worldwide may receive a special accolade in 2020.

A bill was filed with the Kentucky General Assembly for next year that would name bourbon the official state spirit of Kentucky.

The bill is sponsored by State Rep. Jim Glenn of Daviess County. Many people believe that bourbon was started in Kentucky in the late 18th century. According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, approximately 95% of all bourbon was produced in Kentucky, with 68 distilleries running in the state. This includes more than 8.1 million barrels of bourbon aging in the state.

