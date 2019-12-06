Bill Filed With Kentucky General Assembly for Plastic Straw Ban by 2023

A bill to deal with plastic waste was filed yesterday in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Bill Request 999, authored by State Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, Democrat from Jefferson County, was filed Thursday ahead of next year’s General Assembly.

The bill calls for the ban of single-use plastic straws and Styrofoam food and beverage containers by retail food and beverage establishments by July 1, 2023. It would also call for a civil penalty of $100 per day for violations on the ban.

The bill also address plastic balloons, prohibiting the intentional release of more than 25 plastic balloons at one time.

And, the bill calls for the ban of plastic, single-use carryout bags by July, 2025.

Comments

comments