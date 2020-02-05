Kentucky
Bill Allowing Ethanol-Gasoline Mix Heads to Kentucky House Committee
A bill allowing ethanol-gasoline made it through the Kentucky Senate and now moves to a house committee for approval.
Senate Bill 94 would remove the requirements for the sale of gasoline with 10% ethanol, allowing gas stations to blend its gasoline with up to 15% of ethanol. Ethanol is a renewable fuel made from corn and other plant materials.
The use of ethanol is widespread, and more than 98% of gasoline in the U.S. contains some ethanol.
Local lawmakers believe that this would be good for Kentucky farmers, who grow corn specifically for ethanol.