Bill Allowing Ethanol-Gasoline Mix Heads to Kentucky House Committee

A bill allowing ethanol-gasoline made it through the Kentucky Senate and now moves to a house committee for approval.

Senate Bill 94 would remove the requirements for the sale of gasoline with 10% ethanol, allowing gas stations to blend its gasoline with up to 15% of ethanol. Ethanol is a renewable fuel made from corn and other plant materials.

The use of ethanol is widespread, and more than 98% of gasoline in the U.S. contains some ethanol.

Local lawmakers believe that this would be good for Kentucky farmers, who grow corn specifically for ethanol.

