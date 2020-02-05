Kentucky

Bill Allowing Ethanol-Gasoline Mix Heads to Kentucky House Committee

Tyrone Morris 13 mins ago
Less than a minute

A bill allowing ethanol-gasoline made it through the Kentucky Senate and now moves to a house committee for approval.

Senate Bill 94 would remove the requirements for the sale of gasoline with 10% ethanol, allowing gas stations to blend its gasoline with up to 15% of ethanol.  Ethanol is a renewable fuel made from corn and other plant materials.

The use of ethanol is widespread, and more than 98% of gasoline in the U.S. contains some ethanol.

Local lawmakers believe that this would be good for Kentucky farmers, who grow corn specifically for ethanol.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close