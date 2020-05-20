Bike Shops See Rush in Business During Pandemic

Getting out and going for a run or a bike ride is a great way to beat the social distancing blues.

Health experts say it’s vital for our mental and physical health and it seems like more people are heeding that advice.

Doors are open and phones are ringing off the hook.

At Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling they are keeping the wheels spinning during this pandemic.

“It’s been far busier than any other time I’ve experienced and people that have been in the industry for 40 years say the same thing,” says Kirk Kendall, Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling Store Manager. “Pretty much any bikes under $1,000 is what were selling a lot of. We’ve only got a few left here, but we’ve got other stores we pull inventory from.”

Customer are not only buying bikes, but they are bringing in their old ones as well needing repairs.

“About every ten minutes somebody walks through the door needing a bike repaired, so it’s pretty common place,” says Kendall. “We’re working as fast as we can.”

Kendall says prior to the pandemic, they would serve roughly 100-150 customers, but that number now doubling.

Bike shops are considered essential in the Hoosier state. Kendall says many people are turning to biking and other fitness activities as an escape from being indoors.

“Usually I have every rack in here full of bikes and have 50 more in the back, but right now we’re at less than 50 percent of what we normally have probably.”

Scheller’s is looking forward to the upcoming summer rush, but for now they’re taking each day at a time.

“We’re proud to help make Evansville a healthier place and people out riding and kind of rediscovering that,” says Kendall.

