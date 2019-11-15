The Biggest Names in Laughter Are Headed to the Tri-State!

There’s a reason the biggest names in laughter all catapulted their careers at The Second City…it’s been the funniest place on the planet since ’59…and the cast is headed to the Tri-State!

This is going to be one funny show!



We’re excited to welcome the renowned improv comedy group back to the Preston Arts Center stage!

Tickets are on-sale NOW!

For more information, call 270-826-5916 or visit haaa.org.

**This program may not be suitable for young audiences.**

Witness the next generation of comedy superstars put their spin on the legendary comedy company’s greatest hits, re-booted and re-imagined for today.

From sketch comedy to original songs to world-famous improv, The Second City will leave you rolling in the aisles!

Prepare yourself…your cheeks will be sore when you leave.

Tickets are on sale now, find them here.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments