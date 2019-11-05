Big Races Across the Bluegrass

Kentucky is one of nine states where the governor and attorney general are from different parties. This has created conflict between the two offices and may continue now that Democratic challenger Andy Beshear won Kentucky’s gubernatorial race and Republicans have now gained control of the Attorney General’s office for the first time in more than 70 years.

Daniel Cameron is projected to become the first Republican attorney general since World War II. He will also be the first African American Attorney General in the Commonwealth.

Cameron ran against former attorney general and former speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives, Greg Stumbo.

As for the secretary of state contest, Republican Attorney Michael Adams secured the position.

“I work for you now. I’m going to treat you just as fairly as I treat the people who supported me because now my obligation is to our constitution, our commonwealth, and all of its people,” says Adams.

Adams was facing former Miss America, Heather French Henry. She was the Democratic nominee who worked on veterans’ issues for years.

Current secretary of state, Alison Lundergan Grimes could not run for reelection this year. She will be wrapping up her term in December.

Meanwhile, Republican Mike Harmon retains is spot as Kentucky’s auditor.

“We aren’t going to give anyone a pass, we are just simply going to follow the data. We are simply going to follow the data and that’s what we’ve done,” says Harmon.

Three candidates were vying for Harmon’s position. He was facing competition from his Democratic challenger Sheri Donahue and Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg.

Also, incumbent Kentucky State Treasurer, Republican Allison Ball will keep her spot after beating Democratic challenger Michael Bowman.

“I can’t tell you enough what it feels like to be here in front of you knowing that you are asking me again to serve Kentucky. What a tremendous honor,” says Ball.

Ball made protecting free enterprise a focus of her campaign, including transparency in the state treasurer’s office.

“I’ve stopped embezzlement. I’ve stopped fraud,” says Ball. “I’ve made sure whatever comes out of the treasury is legal, is constitutional, is correct and I’m going to continue doing that for you.”

