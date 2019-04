The big gaming bill at the Indiana Statehouse takes another major step forward on Tuesday.

It passed the House Ways and Means Committee, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. The will would legalize sports betting in Indiana and also allow for a casino to relocate from Gary to Terre Haute.

Sports betting is projected to bring in $12,000,000 a year if it’s legalized. The bill now heads to the house for further consideration.

