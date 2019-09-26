Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle Sent to Hospital

A crash in Madisonville sent a bicyclist to the hospital. Madisonville police officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Main Street and Dulin Street around 1 p.m. Thursday for a traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers learned the collision involved a Dodge and a bicyclist. The bicyclist was traveling southbound on South Main St. when the northbound Dodge failed to yield, striking the bicycle with the front bumper.

Officers say the bicyclist was treated on scene and transported to Baptist Health.

