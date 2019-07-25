Bicknell Shouts Down Board Over Policing Future

A meeting over Bicknell’s embattled police chief ended in chaos, and left people with more questions than answers.

The city is now down to just two officers, and that’s raising concerns over the safety of the community.

A vote this morning on the fate of Police Chief Terry Stremming comes amid continuing turmoil with officers.

“Any organization that has problems with personnel we want to address them in the best way that we can,” explained Mayor Thomas Estabrook.

Stremming was officially placed on unpaid suspension at the meeting.

Indiana State Police say his troubles began from the suspension of another officer, Kevin Carroll, accused in 2018 of compromising an undercover drug operation.

“He does odd jobs on the side to make it. His wife has been very good. She works all the overtime she can to keep the family together,” explained Carroll’s mother Sara.

While on suspension, Indiana State Police say Carroll tried to get an active Bicknell officer to fabricate evidence in a drunk driving case he was investigating. That exchange was recorded on a police body camera, and delivered to Knox County Prosecutors Office on a laptop.

But the Bicknell chief himself was arrested earlier this year, said to have tried to take that laptop by force by pushing an employee in the office against the wall to get it.

But at the Board? Chaos–over questions regarding Bicknell’s public safety, and what those there feel the ones representing them aren’t doing.

“They just want to get rid of our police department, something that we’ve had for 150 years. I’m not sold on the idea that that’s our only solution. I don’t think anyone out here is sold on it,” explained concerned citizen Lydia Duncan.

Which sent those in attendance in an uproar, with board members and the public shouting each other down over the future of policing in the city–

“Right now the Knox County Sheriff is just helping. After 6 pm the sheriff’s department is voluntarily taking over,” explained board member Rod Mullins.

–and whether or not there will even be a Bicknell Police Department.

More final answers on the future of Bicknell’s police department are expected in August when the city will meet more in full.

